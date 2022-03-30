A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, Jan. 4, 2019 (reissued May 3, 2019). Sascha Steinbach, EPA-EFE/File/Illustration

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Wednesday urged customers to remain vigilant as the number of phishing attacks linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine climbed.

A study by Google's Threat Analysis Group discovered that phishing attacks target Ukraine and other areas in Europe, but "these threats may easily be exploited and spread across the Asian region," Globe said in a statement.

Phishing attacks usually send emails that pretend to be that of credible organizations which are meant to trick users into divulging personal information.



“We all need to watch out for certain types of emails or content that will try to lure us into sharing our information. These may contain topics such as humanitarian aid-themed scams and online petitions for Ukraine,” Globe chief information security officer Anton Bonifacio said.

Other phishing content may pretend to share information on the Russia-Ukraine crisis or offer tips related to the its impact, such as where to get lower-priced gas products, Bonifacio said.

Local pump prices surged for 11 straight weeks before easing as global crude oil benchmarks skyrocketed due to the conflict.

Globe said it has partnered with banks, e-commerce sites, and other firms to create a fraud-free online space.



The telco urged online users to observe the following to avoid becoming phishing victims.

Thoroughly check the credibility of emails, posts or websites before interacting with it.

Do not give out personal information unless deemed "absolutely necessary."

Use official channels when giving out personal information.

