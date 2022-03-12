MANILA—Diesel prices could soar by as much as P12 per liter, as another price hike on oil prices looms on Tuesday, according to industry sources.
This is the 11th straight week oil prices continued to soar, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia persist.
Diesel prices are estimated to increase by P11.80 to P12 per liter, while gasoline could soar by P6.90 to P7.20 per liter.
Kerosene, meanwhile, could go up by P9.70 to P9.80 per liter.
Industry players previously pegged that the diesel often used by public utility vehicles could increase by as much as P14 per liter, but would decrease if trading weakened.
Government is set to distribute P6,500 worth of fuel subsidy for public transportation drivers. But transport groups have said this may just be a temporary solution.
Instead, they proposed scrapping the existing excise tax imposed on gasoline products, which the country's economic and finance managers have so far rejected.