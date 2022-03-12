Motorists gas up at a Petro Gazz station in Cainta, Rizal on March 10, 2022, as the firm rolled back their fuel prices amid rising fuel costs due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Fuel prices are expected to further increase the following week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Diesel prices could soar by as much as P12 per liter, as another price hike on oil prices looms on Tuesday, according to industry sources.

Eto na po!! Sobrang laki pa rin ang OILPRICEHIKE sa Martes!



Estimated na Dagdag Presyo sa Susunod na Linggo:



Diesel P11.80-P12.00/L⬆️

Gasoline P6.90-P7.20/L⬆️

Kerosene P9.70-P9.80/L⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ZIQq67wByq — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) March 12, 2022

This is the 11th straight week oil prices continued to soar, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia persist.

Diesel prices are estimated to increase by P11.80 to P12 per liter, while gasoline could soar by P6.90 to P7.20 per liter.

Kerosene, meanwhile, could go up by P9.70 to P9.80 per liter.

Industry players previously pegged that the diesel often used by public utility vehicles could increase by as much as P14 per liter, but would decrease if trading weakened.

Government is set to distribute P6,500 worth of fuel subsidy for public transportation drivers. But transport groups have said this may just be a temporary solution.

Instead, they proposed scrapping the existing excise tax imposed on gasoline products, which the country's economic and finance managers have so far rejected.