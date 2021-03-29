Ever Given container ship 'has turned' but not afloat: owner

A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

TOKYO - The massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week "has turned" but is not yet afloat, a spokesman for the vessel's owner told AFP Monday.

The official from Shoei Kisen said the Ever Given was "stuck at an angle of 30 degrees towards the canal but that has eased," adding that the ship "has turned" but it "is not afloat."

