Ever Given container ship 'has turned' but not afloat: owner
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Mar 29 2021 03:19 PM
TOKYO - The massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week "has turned" but is not yet afloat, a spokesman for the vessel's owner told AFP Monday.
The official from Shoei Kisen said the Ever Given was "stuck at an angle of 30 degrees towards the canal but that has eased," adding that the ship "has turned" but it "is not afloat."
More details to follow.
