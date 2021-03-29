Stranded container ship in Suez Canal refloated

A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

SUEZ, Egypt - The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The 400-meter long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world's busiest waterways.

About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits the canal, and hundreds of vessels are waiting to pass through the waterway once the blockage has been cleared.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has scrambled global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

More details to follow.