The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector Project, Caloocan to Espana segment, as of February 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged private contractors to deliver their projects with government on time, as he inaugurated the first phase of an elevated expressway that would ease congestion between Manila and Caloocan.



“It is true that synergy bet the government and private sector will always be a defining factor in the overall development of the country,” Marcos Jr. said in his speech as he congratulated the NLEX Corporation for completing the first phase of the 8-kilometer project.

“Try very hard as we all do to stay within the target time frame. Although your success rate in this regard is exemplary. Avoid unnecessary delays and finish the project as scheduled so that the Filipino people will be able to reap the benefits as soon as possible,” he said.



Marcos Jr. explained that constructing “high-impact infrastruction improvements that are visible and directly felt by our people will be the credible proof that their government is indeed effectively and tirelessly working for them and applying what we have come to call the whole of government, whole of nation approach.”



“We will continue and complete these projects as efficiently as we can, crucial as they are in achieving our national development goals,” he said.



“Under the Build, Better More program, we will continue to push for the inter connectivity of major roads and expressways as well as build even more roads and bridges in strategic places within the archipelago,” he said.



The President described the first phase of the NLEX Connector as “good work” as it is expected “provide relief to the logistics sector” by cutting travel time between Manila and Caloocan to 5 minutes.



Its second phase, which will stretch from España to Magsaysay, is expected to open by June 2023, he said.



The two projects are part of the P23-billion NLEX Connector that stretches from Caloocan to Sta. Mesa, Manila, the NLEX Corporation said in a statement.



“It will provide great relief to the logistics sector since there will be an alternative route for truckers who wish to avoid the congestion in the main roads within the metropolis,” Marcos Jr. said.



“This is indeed another achievement and undoubtedly will significantly improve the mobility of people, of goods and services not only within Metro manila but also within its environs,” he said.



Marcos Jr. congratulated the NLEX Corporation for delivering the project, and urged the company to “remain steadfast in [their] desire to assist and to collaborate with government in improving the infrastructure landscape of the country.”



“We will not stop here, we will continue to develop a highly interconnected road network that will facilitate our country’s rapid, inclusive and sustained economic growth,” the President said.



“Let us keep up the good work. We have a ways to go but we have made some good starts. Let us continue our service to the public with integrity, accountability and with professionalism.”



Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said that his group has been working to make its mark not only in the Philippines, but also in other Southeast Asian countries lies Indonesia and Vietnam.



“We are proud to show that a Filipino company and managers can operate a network of this scale,” Pangilinan said.

