The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector Project, Caloocan to Espana segment, as of February 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The road that will connect the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) may be inaugurated before the Holy Week starts in April, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Tuesday.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the first segment of the NLEX connector from Caloocan to España "will be ready for inauguration anytime soon."

"We target this, hopefully, before the start of the Holy Week, this segment," Bonoan told Palace reporters.

Authorities said the cost from C-3 in Caloocan to España in Manila will be around P85. Some 25,000 vehicles are expected to ply the segment daily once it opens, including trucks.

Construction engineering firm SMEC, which provided its detailed engineering design, said it will also connect to the Metro Manila Skyway Stare 3 project.

It "mostly traverses along the PNR rail track," the statement read. "The project includes two interchanges located at C3 Road/5th Avenue in Caloocan and España Boulevard in Manila," it added.

Bonoan earlier said the España Interchange will be toll-free for a month.

The segment, he said by then, was 97 percent complete and may be accessible to motorists starting March 27, 2023.

— With a report from Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Video from PTV