Canva boosts design suite with new features, AI tools

Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins announcing the new features and tools of Canva's Visual Suite platform. Screengrab from Canva's event in Syndney, Australia on March 23, 2022.

MANILA - Online design platform Canva launched last Thursday a new suite of brand management features and AI-powered design tools.

Canva said its platform has added 40 million users since the launch of its Visual Suite in September last year, bringing its total monthly users around the world to 125 million.

“Today, we’re thrilled to advance that vision by introducing a whole new range of features, focused on empowering brands to scale their creative outputs. As technology continues to advance, we are reimagining the design process by making it even easier to take what is in your head, get it onto a page, and out into the world, faster than ever before,” said Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins.

The company said it is expanding the capabilities of Visual Suite with “Brand Hub” which boasts of new tools and features built to help teams and organizations create with efficiency and stay on brand.

Among the new features of the design platform is Brand Kit, which lets teams logos, colors, fonts, icons, imagery, graphics, and brand guidelines.

Users will also be able to instantly update brand assets across their entire company with a single click–from changing the logo in all of the company’s presentations to swapping out photography.

Canva users will also be able to design and share brand templates for teams to quickly create on-brand, compelling content, which will allow them to save time on repetitive design tasks and scale up content output.

Visual Suite will also have new AI-powered tools that speed up the design process while unlocking new capabilities.

Some of the features are:

- Magic Design: Simply upload an image then select a style, and Magic Design will create a curated selection of personalized templates ready for you to download to further customize.

- Magic Edit: Add or replace anything in an image. Identify where to add something, describe it to Magic Edit, and watch as it appears.

- Magic Eraser: Clean up unwanted details in images with Magic Eraser. Brush over the area and watch as the distraction is magically removed.

Magically generate new Presentations: Create engaging and on-brand presentations in no time. Prompt the editor and watch as Magic Design generates a range of presentations with an outline and content on each slide.

- Canva Assistant: Unlock the best of Canva with the tap of a button. Search for eye-catching elements, get recommendations for images and layouts, or generate custom AI content to elevate your designs.

The company said it now generates more than $1.4 billion in annualized revenue. Canva’s Visual Suite’s 125 million users have also created a total of more than 15 billion designs with the platform, it added.

