Canva says the new Text to Image feature is now available for Canva users in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA - Graphics app suite Canva said on Thursday its new "Text to Image" app, which lets users generate photos just by typing the words, is now available in the Philippines.

Users can "turn their imagination into reality" as their words can transform into their desired image, Canva said in a statement.

App users just need to enter the words and then Text to Image feature will create the photo they want from scratch, reducing the scroll and search time, Canva said.

"We are excited to bring the power of Text to Image to every Filipino using Canva. We're always thinking of the most innovative ways to empower our community to communicate visually, on any device, from anywhere in the world," Canva Philippines country manager Yani Hornilla-Donato said.

"We look forward to seeing the creative ways our community embraces Text to Image to bring their ideas to life and apply the visual content across a range of designs," she added.

Sample of an image generated by the new Text to Image feature. Handout

The feature is integrated into Canva which allows users to create and edit images without leaving the platform, it said.

It can generate images in different styles including photos, drawing, paintings, 3D, patterns and concept art, Canva said.

Canva said the new Text to Image feature is available on desktop, iOS and Android devices.

RELATED VIDEO: