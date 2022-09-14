Canva's online suite of apps and services. Handout photo

MANILA - Online design platform Canva launched a suite of visual-centric work apps on Thursday as it looks to further expand its user base.

Included in the Visual Worksuite is Canva Docs, a text editor that the company said makes traditional documents “more visually captivating" and incorporates teamwork features like comments and real-time collaboration.

Canva said the launch of the suite of apps comes as the Australia-based unicorn marks 85 million users and 4 million paying customers.

"It has been incredible to see the continued growth of Canva over the last few years, as more and more people embrace the power of visual communication to unlock their creativity and achieve their goals,” said Canva’s Filipino-Australian co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins.

“With the launch of our new Visual Worksuite, we’re bringing simple design products to the workplace to empower every employee, at every organization and on every device,” Perkins added.

Besides text editing, the company also launched a website design app called Canva Websites, a collaboration tool called Canva Whiteboards, a new feature in its video suite that allows users to remove backgrounds, a new printing service for designs made on the platform, and a data visualization tool.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Canva said it was in a very good position as a company as it has a huge cash balance and remains profitable.

Canva said it is also more affordable than other design platforms, which attracts more clients during challenging economic periods.

“In times of economic hardship, people turn towards Canva, not away from Canva as they spend a lot of money, particularly large organizations, on their visual communication,” said Cliff Obrecht, Canva COO and co-founder.

The Philippines was the fifth largest market for Canva in 2021, with over 6.6 million users.

Launched in 2013, Canva offers a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates for presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos.

The platform is free to use on computers, tablets and smartphones but offers added features to paying clients.

