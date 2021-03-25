'As good as cash': Globe says unused data convertible to GCash, rewards points

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Thursday mobile prepaid and postpaid subscribers can now convert unused data into reward points or GCash credit to "maximize" their money's worth.

The GB to Points feature enables prepaid and postpaid users to convert their unused data into reward points that can then be used to redeem many other products, Globe Deputy Chief Commercial Officer Issa Cabreira said.

Rewards points now "are as good as cash," she said. Data can also be converted into GCash, she added.

"Kung hindi mo magamit, magagamit mo sa ibang bagay... Mapapakinabangan mo siya, walang sayang, walang tapon. Lalo na sa panahon ngayon na lahat ng tao nago-optimize," Cabreira said.

(If you won't use your data, you can use it for other things. You can use it so there's no wastage especially during these times when we all want to optimize)

“We're committed to bring digital innovations na talaga na makakatulong sa buhay ng mga Pilipino. We really want to break barriers and make it really accessible to Filipinos. We know how essential the internet is in their daily lives," she added.

Mobile prepaid and postpaid users can avail of the conversion feature using the Globe One app or the Globe Rewards app, the telco said.

Sample data conversion rates:

For prepaid users: 1GB = 1 reward point

For postpaid users: 1GB = 10 reward points

For home prepaid WiFi users: 3GB = 3 reward points

Reward points can be used to avail of other "relevant" services during the new normal such as Viu subscriptions, GrabFood deliveries, gaming or Lazada credits, Cabreira said.

Globe rewards gives users discounts and vouchers from top dining, shopping, entertainment and travel brands as well as purchasing load and other Globe products.

The Ayala-led telco also said it reinvented its GPlan to offer unlimited all-net calls and text with added perks such as unlimited KonsultaMD health consultation and 3-month GInsure coverage for new sign-ups, on top of its data allowance.

"Perks like these are a blessing at this time," Head of Mobile KD Dizon said.

“We considered all the customer needs na dapat nasa isang postpaid plan, so the GPlan now comes with Unli Calls and Texts to all networks, and of course, with your much needed mobile data, and free GoWifi," she added.

Aside from free mobile devices, the new GPlan subscribers can choose to get another device to go with their plan such as robot vacuum or a smart home starter kit, Dizon said.

Other life and entertainment content will be introduced soon including plans with bundled HBO Go, Amazon Prime and iQ.com subscriptions.

Globe said it has grown the number of cell sites in 2020 resulting in improved overall connectivity. Globe said its average mobile download speed is now at 26.24 Mbps, while average fixed broadband download speed is at 38.46 Mbps.

Internet mobile and broadband connectivity in February improved according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

The Philippines ranked 83rd in the world in mobile download speed, climbing 3 spots with an average of 26.24 Mbps versus January’s 25.77 Mbps. In terms of fixed-line internet, the country rose 8 spots to 92nd place with an average fixed download speed of 38.46 Mbps versus January's 32.73 Mbps.

RELATED VIDEO: