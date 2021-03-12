Globe, PLDT push for safer environment with e-waste disposal, idle cable cleanup drive

Old mobile phones for disposal. Globe Telecom

MANILA - Telco giants Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc have launched separate programs to collect e-waste and idle cables to promote safe and environment-friendly services.

PLDT Inc recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the local government of San Juan to remove dead and idle wires and fix sagging cables and tilting poles.

Part of the clean-up drive is the recovery of copper cables, which are no longer needed as customers are being upgraded to fiber.



"We are implementing the programmed preventive maintenance on the barangay level, starting with those having high trouble index and poor line condition," PLDT-Smart Network Operations First Vice President Debbie M. Hu said.

At least 21 barangays in San Juan have been inspected, the telco said.

PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president Alfredo Panlilio said the clean-up drive is being conducted along with its expansion programs to cater to the surge in demand for data and connectivity.

The telco earlier said it planned to invest P88 billion to P92 billion in capital expenditure this year.

E-waste collection in Caloocan. Handout





Globe Telecom, meanwhile, said it would help consumers discard old mobile phones, excess cables, chargers, broken TV sets, DVD players and other non-working electronics with its E-waste Zero program.

At least 100 bins are placed in different collection points nationwide such as Globe stores and malls, it said. The full list of drop off points is available on its website.



Aside from old phones, the bins can also accept other old IT accessories such as mouse, earphones, and speakers, modems and routers, cable wires, batteries, circuit boards, CDs /DVDs and other small electronic devices.

Consumers can request for pickup for bigger items such as computer sets, IT servers and electronic network equipment (antennas, transmitters), and home appliances such as washing machine, oven, refrigerator, etc.

“Globe recognizes the importance of taking this extra step in ensuring e-wastes are disposed of properly and can't be harmful to the environment. We would like to enjoin our customers to help dispose of e-waste properly,” Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto said.

In 2020, the program collected and disposed of over 250,000 kg e-waste, bringing total collection to more than 1.4 million kg since 2014, Globe said.

