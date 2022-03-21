Home  >  Business

CebGo transfers to NAIA Terminal 4 beginning March 28: Cebu Pacific

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2022 05:25 PM

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said flights of its unit CebGo to and from Manila would transfer to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 (NAIA T4) beginning March 28.

Due to the anticipated influx of travelers, passengers are advised to be at the terminal at least 3 hours before their departure, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Passengers are also reminded to check their booking details before proceeding to the terminal, it added.

CebGo is using the following route flight numbers:

Manila – Boracay

  • DG 6241
  • DG 6243
  • DG 6247

Manila – Camiguin

  • DG 6703

Manila – Cebu

  • DG 6503
  • DG 6505

Manila – Coron

  • DG 6041
  • DG 6043
  • DG 6047
  • DG 6051
  • DG 6057

Manila – Kalibo

  • DG 6317

Manila – Legazpi

  • DG 6189
  • DG 6191
  • DG 6193
  • DG 6195
  • DG 6197

Manila – Masbate

  • DG 6177
  • DG 6179

Manila – Naga

  • DG 6111
  • DG 6113
  • DG 6117

Manila – San Jose

  • DG 6029
  • DG 6031

Manila – Siargao

  • DG 6839
  • DG 6841

Manila – Surigao

  • DG 6881

Manila – Tablas

  • DG 6073

Manila – Tuguegarao

  • DG 6012

Manila – Virac

  • DG 6163

