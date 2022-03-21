MANILA - Cebu Pacific said flights of its unit CebGo to and from Manila would transfer to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 (NAIA T4) beginning March 28.
Due to the anticipated influx of travelers, passengers are advised to be at the terminal at least 3 hours before their departure, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.
Passengers are also reminded to check their booking details before proceeding to the terminal, it added.
CebGo is using the following route flight numbers:
Manila – Boracay
Manila – Camiguin
Manila – Cebu
Manila – Coron
- DG 6041
- DG 6043
- DG 6047
- DG 6051
- DG 6057
Manila – Kalibo
Manila – Legazpi
- DG 6189
- DG 6191
- DG 6193
- DG 6195
- DG 6197
Manila – Masbate
Manila – Naga
Manila – San Jose
Manila – Siargao
Manila – Surigao
Manila – Tablas
Manila – Tuguegarao
Manila – Virac
