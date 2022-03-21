MANILA - Cebu Pacific said flights of its unit CebGo to and from Manila would transfer to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 (NAIA T4) beginning March 28.

Due to the anticipated influx of travelers, passengers are advised to be at the terminal at least 3 hours before their departure, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Passengers are also reminded to check their booking details before proceeding to the terminal, it added.

CebGo is using the following route flight numbers:

Manila – Boracay

DG 6241

DG 6243

DG 6247

Manila – Camiguin

DG 6703

Manila – Cebu

DG 6503

DG 6505

Manila – Coron

DG 6041

DG 6043

DG 6047

DG 6051

DG 6057

Manila – Kalibo

DG 6317

Manila – Legazpi

DG 6189

DG 6191

DG 6193

DG 6195

DG 6197

Manila – Masbate

DG 6177

DG 6179

Manila – Naga

DG 6111

DG 6113

DG 6117

Manila – San Jose

DG 6029

DG 6031

Manila – Siargao

DG 6839

DG 6841

Manila – Surigao

DG 6881

Manila – Tablas

DG 6073

Manila – Tuguegarao

DG 6012

Manila – Virac

DG 6163

