A Cebu Pacific plane carrying Filipinos aboard a Dubai-Manila flight. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said it has brought home 11,423 Filipinos from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Bahrain for the government's Bayanihan flights.

Bayanihan and other chartered flights were operated with the Department of Foreign Affairs since July 2021 to repatriate and reunite overseas Filipinos with their families who were caught with travel bans during the pandemic

From Dubai alone, the airline said it has brought home a total of 8,750 by the end of 2021.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to fly our Kababayans home to reunite with their loved ones or attend to urgent matters. We will continue this meaningful collaboration with stakeholders so we can assist more Filipinos,” Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes said.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines and budget airline AirAsia have also helped the government bring home Filipinos stranded abroad.

FLIGHT RESUMPTION

Meanwhile, daily Dubai - Manila flights will resume on March 1 after the UAE lifted its capacity restrictions, Cebu Pacific said.



Requirements for passengers for this route will follow guidelines of both countries, it said.

Passengers are advised to check travel requirements before their flights, Cebu Pacific said.

The resumption of the Manila - Dubai flights coincides with Metro Manila's shift to Alert Level 1 beginning this month.

RELATED VIDEO: