MANILA - Smartphone maker Xiaomi aims to tap on-the-go content creators with its flagship model Xiaomi 11T Pro which boasts hypercharging capability and "cinematic camera" features.

To start, the phone is packed with a 108 Megapixel main camera that promises "pro-grade" quality. It can capture 8K videos, Xiaomi said.

The main camera is backed with artificial intelligence which gives users the power to create "cinematic" content, used to be achieved by expensive equipment, within just a mobile device.

It also has a 2x telephoto lens which can also be used for macro shots, and a 120° ultra-wide angle lens.

What can you get with a 108MP camera?

Here is a photo of the Taal volcano spewing ash. Zoom in and you'd be able to details such as this tourist with his face shield.

The Taal Volcano was photographed using the 108MP setting of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

Details of the photograph are still clear even when zoomed in. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

Remember, though, if you want to use the high-resolution 108MP camera, it needs to be turned on in the camera setting.

As a smartphone targeting content creators, one of the strongest offerings of the 11T Pro are its camera and AI features.

I explored a bit of the video capabilities and it can indeed perform this zooming-in-on-air camera trick also known as dolly zoom. About 10 years ago, you needed a huge camera, a cameraman and a dolly to perform this effect. Now, it can be achieved with just a phone.

An attempt at the Xiaomi 11T Pro's Magic Zoom feature

As a former TV producer, I can say that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a must tool for those who would like to take their video content-creation up a notch.

Since it's simple to use, anyone who uploads videos on social media will enjoy the convenient interface.

Other video features include split-screen for when content creators need to collaborate with another person. I just wish this was also available on the photo mode, too.

There are tons of other AI features such as the mirror video effect.

POWER MONSTER

But I was blown away by how quickly it can juice up its 5,000 mAh battery.

I plugged it, wrote a story, and it was fully charged when I finished the same article in approximately less than 20 minutes. Xiaomi said it can charge as fast as 17 minutes. It's probably true.

I tried timing it the second time around, but I got a different result using a different socket and a different adapter.

It did not come with a compatible Philippine plug with two flat pins but officials have said they may consider including it in the package if there’s demand for it.

One charge lasted me a few hours of monitoring lawmakers grill face shield suppliers for alleged overpricing in a Senate during the day as well as a few episodes of the Carringtons' plot for world domination in Dynasty streaming on Netflix that night.

Xiaomi said it can last 12 to 18 hours under moderate use. One charge lasted less than that with my usage.

The Xiaomi T11 Pro used for monitoring a Senate hearing and several Netflix episodes in one charge

The exterior is also pleasing to the eye. Xiaomi ditched the boring black for this series. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in meteorite gray, moonlight white and celestial blue.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in 3 colors. Handout

It comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants with a recommended price of P27,990 and P29,990 when it was introduced in October 2021.

