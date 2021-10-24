The flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro. Handout

MANILA - Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi launched its 11T Series in the Philippines over the weekend with features such as a 108MP main camera, hypercharging technology and AI cinematic modes.

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro bring "filmmaking features" to the hands of aspiring content creators which will enable them to produce cinematic effects without the hefty investment, Xiaomi Philippines Marketing Head Tomi Adrias said.

An upgraded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was also introduced during the event.

XIAOMI 11T PRO

The “ultimate flagship” Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple camera set-up with a 108-megapixel wide-angle main camera, which Xiaomi Product Marketing Manager Yong Tan, said is the "highest resolution on smartphones today."

It also has an 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle and a 5MP 2x telemacro camera lenses.

Aside from top-notch cameras, the device also boasts of Xiaomi’s “hypercharge” technology with its 120W charger that can fully juice up its 5,000 mAh batter in just 17 minutes, Tan said.

This technology will reduce the downtime when filming outdoors, he added.

The powerhouse device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 supporting its AI Cinema modes which allow users to produce film effects “in just a click,” Xiaomi said.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 6.67 inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display supported by Dolby Vision and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus front.

Other features include Audio Zoom.

It will be available in meteorite grey, moonlight white and celestial blue.

Xiaomi 11T

The Xiaomi 11T also has a triple-lens set-up - a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide and telemacro lenses, but lacks the hypercharging feature of its higher-end sibling.

Its AI capability also allows content creators to recreate camera tricks without the use of heavy equipment, Xiaomi said.

The Xiaomi 11T. Handout

Its 6.67 inch screen, meanwhile, is a flat AMOLED DotDisplay and also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus front and will come in the 3 same colors of the pro version.

Although it doesn’t come with a hypercharger, its 67W wired charger can fully refill its 5,000 mAh batter in 36 minutes.

It runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 1200-Ultra 6nm mobile processor.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Meanwhile, the upgraded and ultra-lightweight Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a smaller 6.55 inch 90HZ AMOLED Display with Dolby Vision.

Aside from its 64MP main camera, it has an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 5MP telemacro camera.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Handout

The dual SIM 5G ready device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. It is available in truffle black, bubblegum blue, peach pink and snowflake white.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 33W fast charging to power its 4,250mAh battery.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, which comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants will be available for P27,990 and P29,990, respectively.

The Xiaomi 11T has 2 two versions, namely the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB with a suggested retail price of P21,990 and P24,990 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 1 Lite 5G NE has 3 variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB with the retail price of P16,990, P18,990 and P20,990, respectively.

During the press briefing, officials said the company would drop the "Mi" brand for its smartphones and retain Xiaomi for new products to achieve a "unified global presence."

