SKY Fiber offers free speed boost for home internet subscriptions

MANILA - SKY Fiber said Friday subscribers can now enjoy leveled-up connectivity after speeds of their home internet service were upgraded without an added cost.

Subscribers of its P999 plan can get up to 20 Mbps from 10 Mbps, SKY Fiber said in a statement. The P999 offer is considered as the "most affordable postpaid plan" in the country, it said.

“Subscribers will continue to have broadband plans from SKY that are affordable but in addition get faster speeds that will entirely meet their needs," SKY’s Consumer Products Group Head Claudia Suarez said.

"SKY Fiber’s internet plans were designed to assist Filipino households to cope with their combined demand for remote work, e-learning, online entrepreneurship, or content streaming,” Suarez added.

The upgrade is also applicable for SKY Fiber unlimited broadband plan options, such as its highest speed plan which upgraded to 200 Mbps from 150 Mbps for the same price of P3,499, SKYFiber said.

SKY Fiber also offers other options for consumers with different budgets and needs such as 40 Mbps for P1,499 per month or 80 Mbps for only P1,999 per month.

Upgrades are automatic for subscribers nationwide, SKYFiber said. To activate the new speed, subscribers just need to do a 3-minute hard modem reset, it said.



SKY Fiber also has unlimited broadband plus HD cable bundle speed plans of up to 120 Mbps. For P2,999, subscribers can enjoy up to 120 Mbps from just 60 Mbps for smoother streaming of online videos while having access to over 60 cable channels, it said.

SKY Fiber said its super speed bundle plans now come with SKY EVO, the newest digibox innovation that gives subscribers over 190 SKYcable channels, 5,000 downloadable apps, and pre-installed content streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, Prime Video and Spotify.

The value-added upgrades were meant to "ease the burden" of Filipinos, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products Alan Supnet said.

Fiber-fast speeds of up to 200 Mbps for "highly competitive prices" are available. Visit the SKY Fiber website for more information.

The leveled-up SKY Fiber Super Speed plans are now available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao. Meanwhile, Baguio, General Santos City, and Zamboanga can experience fiber-fast speeds of up to 80Mbps, SKY Fiber said.

Internet use, whether fixed or wireless, have seen exponential growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of the virus forced millions to work and study at home.

