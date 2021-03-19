Cebu Pacific offers buy 1, get 1 promo from March 19 to 21

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Friday announced passengers may avail of its "Buy 1, Get 1" promo and book for as low as a P25 one-way base fare.

The BOGO seat sale is available from March 19 to 21, with the travel period covering June 1 to Aug 31, 2021, the country's largest carrier said in an advisory.

BOGO, go, go na this #CEBSuperSeatFest! This Mar 19-21, Book One, Get One FREE. Use promo code PLUSJUAN when you book for as low as P25 one way base fare! https://t.co/BFq4WphFt8 You can also get 25% off your CEB Prepaid Baggage!



BOGO is available for website bookings. pic.twitter.com/TTtL16NM4u — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) March 19, 2021

The airline launched the promo amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of new variants, with figures reaching new peaks a year into the pandemic lockdown.

Passengers just need to use the promo code PLUSJUAN upon booking to avail of the promo, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific also said travelers could avail of 25 percent discounts on prepaid baggage.

Offering seat sales is part of Cebu Pacific's effort to stimulate the economy, the airline said. It has also permanently removed change fees, allowing passengers to rebook as many times as they need.

The airline earlier said it would offer stocks and tap banks as part of its recapitalization program to sustain the business in the long term.

The airline industry is among sectors badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines said mobility is directly correlated to economic recovery.

