MANILA - Meta Philippines is working with the Commission on Elections for voter education as well as to reduce misinformation on its platform, its Philippines country manager John Rubio said Tuesday.

The social media giant "spends a lot of resources" to protect free speech on the platform while minimizing misinformation, Rubio told ANC.

During the elections, Facebook has a dedicated team working with the Comelec, Rubio said.

"For us, it's an important priority and we spend a lot of resources to make sure that we balance free speech while ensuring there’s minimal misinformation in the platform," Rubio said.

Facebook previously launched a pop-up feature for voter registration information. Rubio said it is continuously working with the Comelec on voter education.

Meta's head of APAC Misinformation Policy Alice Budisatrijo earlier said the platform also removes election-related misinformation based on its voter interference policy.

Vote buying and selling are also prohibited on the platform, Budisatrijo said.

Other platforms such as Twitter, Google and video streaming platforms have all intensified their support for a clean May 2022 national elections.

