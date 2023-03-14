House OKs bill for President to defer PhilHealth hikes

MANILA - The House of Representatives approved on second reading House Bill 6772 which would authorize the President of the Philippines to suspend the increase in premium payments to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

According to its Congressional fact sheet, the bill aims to provide relief to PhilHealth direct contributors during national emergencies or calamities.

The bill grants the President, upon the recommendation of PhilHealth board, authority to suspend the scheduled increase of premium payments and adjust the period of implementation during national emergencies or calamities, or when public interest so requires.

The House will vote on final approval by next week.

