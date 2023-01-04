PhilHealth can sustain benefit payouts despite hike deferment: official

MANILA - The Philippine Health Insurance Corp on Wednesday said it would be able to sustain the rollout of benefits and claims despite the deferment of the scheduled contribution hike this year due to its sufficient funds.

The state-run health insurance fund has about P188 billion in reserve funds as of the end of June 2022, PhilHealth Acting Vice President for Corporate Affairs Group Rey Balena told ANC.

In terms of net income, it has been growing steadily at P30 billion in 2020 and P32.8 billion in 2021, he said.

"Our kababayans need not worry because their program is here to stay and we will be able to sustain paying our claims and our benefits," Balena said.

However, he said some adjustments would need to be made to the new benefits set to roll out this year such as the outpatient benefit for mental health and the outpatient therapeutic care for severe malnutrition.

Adjustments to be implemented will be discussed by the board during a meeting on Jan. 4, Balena said.

He also assured the public that the implementation of the universal healthcare law (UHC) is "progressing."

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr earlier ordered the suspension of the scheduled contribution hike for PhilHealth to give a reprieve to Filipinos who are facing tough economic conditions.