MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) confirmed Monday that they have received a memorandum from the Office of the President ordering the suspension of the increase of premium rates and income ceiling for 2023.

The increase is in line with provisions of Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Act.

As an attached agency of the DOH, PhilHealth is tasked to follow the directives of the president.

In a joint statement, DOH and PhilHealth said the matter will be discussed on Wednesday, and more information will be made available after.

"The DOH and PhilHealth recognize the suspension is intended to help our kababayans cope with the increasing prices of commodities caused by inflation. Such moratorium in increases in premium contributions have been done in years 2020 and 2021. This was in accordance with directives of the Office of the President, and in recognition of the effects of the pandemic during those years," they said.



"The matter shall be discussed in the PhilHealth Board Meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Further announcements shall be made by the PhilHealth to properly guide the members and employers on the matter," they added.



- with a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

