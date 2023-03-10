GCash rolls out services to Filipinos in US

The GCash app used for payment in Singapore in partnership with Alipay+. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - GCash said Friday select Filipinos in the US may be able to use their international SIMs to register for the mobile wallet services this month as it expands its offerings overseas.

GCash Overseas recently rolled out in Japan, Australia and Italy.

With the expansion, the first 1,000 Filipinos in the US can use the mobile app even without a Philippine SIM, the platform said in a statement.

“Now that we have activated GCash outside of the Philippines, we are now working towards making it available in more countries. This time, we are adding the US to our list to be able to service over 4 million of our kababayans residing there,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

Filipinos in the US just need to download the app, select their country and input their details. A Philippine passport or valid ID is needed to be fully verified, GCash said.

GCash also earlier partnered with Alipay+, allowing users to pay in select merchants in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar as well as in United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

