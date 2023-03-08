MPIC’s mWell app wins in Global Mobile Awards

MANILA - Metro Pacific Investments Corp said its homegrown telehealth app mWell won a “highly- coveted” award from the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

MPIC said mWell bagged the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life Award, Digital Everything Category in the 2023 Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO).

The company said mWell lets doctors serve patients remotely.

“To consult, patients simply need to download the app and sign in. After the video consultation, they will receive the doctor’s notes, medical certificate, and e-prescription. They can even have the medicines delivered right at their doorstep,” the company said.

MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said mWell is the country’s “first and only health and wellness mega app.”

“At mWell, we make health and wellness affordable, available, and accessible to every Filipino anytime, anywhere,” Revilla said.

MPIC said mWell offers telemedicine through a sachet health pass-- the Healthsavers Plan P399 which comes with one consult and free accident insurance worth P20,000.

This may also be sent as a gift to loved ones and friends, allowing mWell app users to easily be agents of good health.