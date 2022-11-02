Bayanihan E-Konsulta now offers mental health services

MANILA — Three months after the relaunch of Bayanihan E-Konsulta, the telemedicine platform is now also offering mental health services.

According to Dr. Keisha Mangalili, operations head of Bayanihan E-Konsulta, they have so far received 70 patient requests for mental health consultations since October 28.

Patients will undergo a psychosocial assessment to determine an appropriate intervention them, she told ANC's "Rundown."

The teleconsultation service has psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, and psychometricians in its roster.

Mangalili said they are also seeking partnerships with different institutions in order to serve people with mental health concerns.

Among them is MLAC Institute for Psychosocial Services, which she said helps train volunteers in handling psychosocial cases and provide briefing sessions.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta was launched by former Vice President Leni Robredo to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it was revived on July 25, the program has served nearly 4,000 patients who are undergoing general care, specialist care, and COVID-19 consults.

At least 10 to 20 percent of patient requests they received are COVID-19-related, Mangalili said.

"Many cases that we see are being treated at home. We offer support through monitoring and sending of our COVID care kits," she added.

Amid the lingering pandemic and with the upcoming holiday season, Mangalili said they are "wary" in the easing of pandemic protocols, such as the lifting of indoor mask mandate.

"We would still prefer to implement for at least indoors 'yung masking since not all facilities would have proper ventilation that would help reduce the risk of having COVID," she said.