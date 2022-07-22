Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue the public service efforts during her term. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA —The Angat Buhay Foundation led by former vice president Leni Robredo announced on Friday that its "Bayanihan e-Konsulta" program would return online on July 25.

"The program seeks to assist COVID-19 patients and suspected cases in different areas across the country by linking them with volunteer doctors," the non-government organization said in a statement.

It said Bayanihan E-Konsulta team leaders held an orientation and tasking session to prepare for the program's reopening in 3 days.

Robredo on Wednesday called for an initial 90 volunteers for the program. Around 1,000 signed up in less than half an hour.

"You, our volunteers, are really the center and the heart of this program, which is why we know that we will succeed in ensuring that our fellow Filipinos affected by the pandemic will get the assistance they need," Angat Buhay Executive Director Raffy Magno said during the orientation.

The "Bayanihan e-Konsulta" will run Mondays to Fridays, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Its chatbot will be operational on the same days, from 8 AM to noon.

The telemedicine program ended a month before Robredo ended her term as vice president in June.

After her loss in the May 9 presidential race, Robredo launched the Angat Buhay Foundation, which she said aimed to be the country's largest volunteer network.