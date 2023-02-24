Durian exports to China to start in March: Palace

Durian and pomelo vendors man their stalls at a market in Davao City on June 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines will start exporting durian fruits to China next month, Malacañang said on Friday.

Citing information from the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Plant Industry, the Presidential Communications Office said there is already a "scheduled shipment of durian" to Beijing in March.

Some 7,500 metric tons of durian will be sent to China sourced from 59 different farmers or producers, the bureau said during their meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council this week.

This January, the Philippines forged a $2 billion fruit export deal with China, with around 54,000 metric tons of durian expected to be shipped.

The “Durian Protocol” involves the creation of “phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh durians from the Philippines to China,” the Presidential Communications Office had said.