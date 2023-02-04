Photo by Hernel Tocmo

DAVAO CITY — Known as the “king of fruits” with its distinct smell, huge size, and unique texture, durian has been associated with Davao City as it is abundant here.

The Philippines is just one among several countries in Southeast Asia that export the fruit. Its durian mainly goes to Hong Kong and South Korea.

This January, a $US2 billion fruit export deal to China was forged.

Around 54,000 metric tons of durian will be exported.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the deal will have a huge impact on the agricultural industry of the Philippines.

“Because it’s China that we’re talking about and China is the biggest market in the world, so kung bibili sila ng pagkarami-rami, marami rin ang makikinabang na durian growers and in the durian business,” said Abel James Monteagudo, the executive director of DA Region XI.

At least 10,000 job opportunities are expected to be available after the expansion.

According to the Durian Industry Association, up to $US150 million in revenue is expected during the first year of exportation.

The competition, however, is still strong against other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, which is known to be the biggest durian producer.

For the previous year, the price of fertilizers increased, affecting the product of durian.

The DA said it eyes to increase the selling price of durian as a solution.

“Kaya nga we have to position ourselves sa pricing ng pagbenta nito kasi considered kaagad yung inputs mo. Dapat babawi ka talaga kasi maganda ang price at magkaigihan,” Monteagudo said.

The durian to be exported will come from the 65 registered growers in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and North Cotabato.

The DA is looking into potential areas for expansion to sustain a huge supply of the fruit and the exportation.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan

