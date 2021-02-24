Mondelez PH taps The Plastic Flamingo for 'substantial' investment in recycling

Mondelez Philippines taps The Plastic Flamingo to turn post-consumer packaging into eco-lumber. Handout

MANILA - Mondelez Philippines said Tuesday it would "substantially" invest in plastic waste management as it unveiled its partnership with social enterprise The Plastic Flamingo that recycles wastes into eco-bricks.

Snacks maker Mondelez and The Plastic Flamingo partnered to recycle some 40 metric tons of post-consumer plastic packaging into a wood alternative for construction, Mondelez Philippines country manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Joseph Fabul told reporters in a virtual briefing.

"We committed to make a substantial investment in collection, segregation and recycling. A substantial investment for this project," Fabul said.

“One of our global goals is to help minimize our climate change impact by addressing the collection and recycling of plastic packaging. This means investing in waste management," he said.

Mondelez did not disclose the actual amount of investment.

Plastic wastes have a long-term impact on the environment as most of them are not biodegradable.

The Plastic Flamingo, focused on recycling marine plastic waste, employs a process of melting packaging wastes, putting it in a mold and turning it into eco-bricks.

The eco-bricks or eco-lumber would be used to build huts or disaster relief shelters during typhoons, The Plastic Flamingo CEO Francois Lesage said.

Plastic accepted for recycling includes plastic bottles, plastic bags, tupperwares, sachets, single use plastic, bubble wrap and plastic cups and plates, among others, Lesage.

An illustration of the disaster relief shelter made out of eco-lumber. Handout

The groups said they would identify locations where the shelters will be built.

Fabul said plastic remains as an efficient material for food packaging that "provides the right levels" of safety, quality, product protection and preservation with "no available replacements" for food packaging yet.

Mondelez said it has reduced unnecessary plastic packaging and has committed to make all its packaging 100 percent recyclable by 2025 on top of its latest partnership with the social enterprise, Fabul said.

OREO, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Toblerone and Tang, are among the brands produced by the Mondelez brand.

Other brands such as Coca-Cola and Nestlé have been ramping up investments in their recycling and sustainability efforts.

