New partnership aims to turn plastic waste in Metro Manila into 'eco planks'

MANILA -- An international non-profit organization has partnered with a social enterprise in the Philippines for a project that will process plastic waste in Metro Manila into "eco planks" for temporary housing.

Planks of Promise is the result of a partnership between the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and Plastic Flamingo.

The latter, which was launched in the country in 2019, manages over 62 collection points in the metro to help collect, sort, and recycle plastic waste.

In a statement, the Alliance said the new initiative aims to increase the number of collection points to 200 by 2022.

Plastic Flamingo is working with University of the Philippines-Diliman to transform the plastic waste into "eco planks," which can be used to make emergency shelter kits for Filipinos displaced by natural disasters.

These kits will then be acquired and donated by various non-governmental organizations to the most exposed local communities, or be sold to contribute to the operating costs of the recycling facility.

Planks of Promise is the Alliance's first project in the Philippines. The organization targets to invest $1.5 billion over five years on projects to help curb plastic waste across the globe.

"Asia is an important focus for the Alliance, as it accounts for 80% of plastic waste leaking into the environment. Supporting partners like Plastic Flamingo in the Philippines means we are able to bring resources and expertise to scale proven solutions at the frontline where it matters," said Jacob Duer, president and CEO of the Alliance.

"With Planks of Promise, we can develop a sustainable waste management system that fits the needs of the local community, and at the same time provide strong yet affordable emergency shelters during natural disasters," Duer added.

Plastic Flamingo CEO François Lesage, for his part, said: "With the help of the Alliance, this project will ramp up plastic waste recycling rates over the next three years, and we hope to recycle 2,000 metric tons per year by 2022.