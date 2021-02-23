Telco tower builder says completes 5th common tower, Globe to get first dibs

MANILA - A company that builds telco towers that can be used by different telecommunications firms said it completed its first "build-to-suit site" in Cavite, which will initially be used by Globe Telecom.

ISOC edotco Towers Inc (IETI) said the tower is located in Barangay Maguyam in Silang, Cavite.

IETI said the new tower is the fifth project it has completed but is the first that was built to suit the specifications of a client, which is Globe.

"This tower will initially serve Globe but has the capacity to accommodate and serve other mobile network operators as shared infrastructure," IETI said.

The Philippines is looking to have 50,000 additional telco towers to make the country's telco infrastructure at par with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Globe and PLDT have over 10,000 cell towers each, while newcomer DITO has around 2,000.

“With a total of five towers completed, we are confident we will be able to meet the remaining towers in the pipeline as committed in our commercial agreement with Globe,” said William Walters, Country Managing Director of IETI.

Globe has said that it is allotting P70 billion this year to fund cell site builds, upgrade all its sites to 4G or LTE, and further expand its fiber network.

"These builds not only complement the existing network expansion programs of the company but also give some flexibility for us to maximize their potentials in a totally different way,” said Rizza Maniego-Eala, Globe’s Chief Finance Officer and Chief Risk Officer.

Third telco DITO Telecommunity is expected to start commercial operations this March.