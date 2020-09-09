Globe ramps up cell site deployment via deals with tower companies

A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday it is ramping up cell site deployment across the Philippines as partnerships with independent tower companies “advanced to active acquisition and build phases.”

The Ayala-owned telco said it has finalized a pole lease agreement with Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) which will boost its footprint by 200 cell sites in Cebu, Davao and Subic.

Globe said 300 "macro sites" will also be completed for deployment in North Luzon and South Luzon while 400 more sites will be assigned within the year to cover Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“The count is projected to increase expansively once the pilot sites of these projects are launched,” Globe said.

ISOC-edotco, a collaboration between ISOC Infrastructure and edotco, a Malaysian based tower company also delivered a tower that’s ready for activation, with more towers currently underway and expected to be completed soon, Globe said.

Aside from AIC and ISOC-edotco, Globe said it also has agreements with tower companies Transcend Towers Infrastructure, CREI Philippines and Frontier Towers & Associates.

“The partnerships with tower firms will greatly complement the company’s target in expanding its capacity and coverage throughout the country,” said Globe chief finance officer and chief risk officer Rizza Maniego-Eala.

Globe shares closed at P2,132 a piece, up 0.57 percent on Wednesday.