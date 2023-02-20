MANILA- Globe Telecom said on Monday it is rolling out over 500 assistance desks across the country for faster and easier SIM registration as it launched the National SIM Registration Week.

The assistance desks will be available from Feb. 20 onwards, the telco said in a statement.

Globe said this is part of its initiative to reach out to consumers, especially senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women, customers using basic phones and those with no internet access and to help them comply with the SIM registration act.

Filipinos are mandated to register their SIMs by April 26, 2023.

"It's a historic moment for Globe as we endeavor to get closer to our customers through online channels and on-site booths. We encourage our customers to be part of this activity. Together let’s keep the online space safe and secure," Globe Consumer Mobile Business Head Darius Delgado said.

Globe officials launched the NSRW with the National Telecommunications Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez, Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo, and Makati Mayor Abigail Binay at a Globe facility in Makati City.

Globe said it has deployed assisted registration hubs across 90 remote areas since January.

In addition, the telco said Globe Prepaid and TM customers can also now register via the GlobeOne app or through new.globe.com.ph/simreg.

Globe Postpaid and Platinum customers, meanwhile, just need to confirm by texting SIMREG to 8080 once they receive a message to register.

