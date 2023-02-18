Business Mentor: Strengthening your relationship with your mentor

A business succeeds because of many factors – your relationship with the community, customers, friends, and fellow business owners. All of them can provide the support and advice that you will need as you slowly grow your business.

This is why most new entrepreneurs seek the help of a mentor who already has a proven capacity to guide entrepreneurs toward their goals. But a successful mentorship does not happen overnight. It takes a lot of time and effort to succeed with your goals. Here are some tips on how to have a successful business relationship with your mentor.

Communication is the key

You have often come across this quote. However, not everyone may have realized the power of open communication, especially in building relationships. Why is it important? Communication is essential because it lets both parties know what is on their mind and work together to have a harmonious relationship.



Listen with both ears

As a new entrepreneur, you must give your full attention to what is being told. You may have an idea of how to run your business. But, if you are a novice, let an expert share his experiences with you and learn from him.



Look for someone with expertise in areas you need to know more about. Let me make this clear. You may look up to certain people because they have touched your life. But if you need guidance with your business, do not cling to the thought that you should only trust a relative or a friend. It is best to scout for someone who has done this before.

Draw a plan on how you intend to build and sustain your business. Choose a mentor who understands what you want and knows how to help you. The mentor should have the ability to fill in what you need. Otherwise, you will be running in circles and wasting time and money.



The mentor-mentee relationship is a two-way street

Each entrepreneur a mentor takes under his wing is a challenge that hones his skills since no two are alike. And a mentor learns as much as a mentee with the relationship. Having a mentor doesn't mean that he is the only one who would be talking or throwing in ideas or strategies. He also needs to listen to the mentee about his plans and thoughts about certain aspects of the business, which the mentor can agree with or tweak a bitso it can become feasible.



Maintain a schedule

Meet the timeline that has been agreed upon. This means that you and your mentor are serious about investing time. Meetings shouldn't be every week, but at least agree on the need to follow up on certain goals so that the mentor can check if what you have done so far is leading you to the right path.



Maintain mutual respect

A mentor is someone that a mentee looks up to. A mentor should also look at his mentee with respect. The respect will allow the mentee to believe in the mentor's principles and the path he is leading him to go. Mentees should never forget that there are boundaries that need not be crossed.

The main goal of the relationship is to achieve personal and professional objectives. This can be only possible if the mentee is willing to listen and the mentor is open to constructive feedback. Both mentee and mentor should be working and thinking on the same wavelength for the success of the relationship and, most importantly, the business.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

