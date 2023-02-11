Business Mentor: What to look for in a mentor

We all need some level of guidance in our lives. A child has parents who teach him how to read, write, and distinguish between good and wrong. Teachers act as our guide in learning more about many things.

In business, we also need the help and guidance of a mentor that will allow us to realize what we are about to go through and help make decisions about the business we intend to build. Additionally, a mentor may help set goals, explore careers, identify resources, and develop contacts. The role of a mentor may change depending on the mentee's needs.

Mentors are recognized for their wisdom and expertise, which they are willing to share with their mentees. Popular brands were built through such guidance.

As a mentor for 32 years, I am proud that my mentees have become very successful with their businesses. Being a mentor does not mean having complete control over how the entrepreneur manages the business. Sometimes, ideas may clash, but I always keep an open mind about the ideas a mentee may have. The collaboration between mentor and mentee is vital because the mentor can also learn from his mentees, which the mentor can share with his other mentees.



Qualities to Look for in a Mentor

Attending one or two seminars or workshops may not be enough for an aspiring entrepreneur to start his business. Why? Situations may differ from one entrepreneur to another. And that means creating different strategies to come up with good results.

a. Educational background and experience are important. This means the mentor has spent years honing the skills necessary for mentoring. Choose a mentor that matches the industry that you are in. His experience is essential in guiding you according to your needs. As I have mentioned, mentors also learn from other mentees. And whatever he has learned from others would be of value in helping other mentees.



b. A mentor should be able to connect with different people. A mentor should have excellent communication skills that will enable him to interact with others and create a network to help manage his mentees.



c. A mentor should be a great problem solver. There will be so many challenges that may come along the way while mentoring. As a mentor, he should be able to dissect the core problem and suggest solutions. Please note that mentors will only sometimes answer a problem as they allow mentees to express how they would solve a particular problem. The mentor's role is to guide and enlighten the mentee so that the mentee can understand what caused the problem and how to get through it.

d. A mentor should focus on the mentee's development. You might think that a mentor may just be creating a clone when mentoring. However, a good mentor would never think of creating a "mini-me" in the person of his mentee. People have different views, personalities, and attitudes. Again, a mentor will teach what to do but not impose. He should allow his mentee to grow as an individual.



e. A mentor should have the ability to dedicate his time. No one will trust a person partially present during challenging times. Although a mentor may have a hectic schedule sometimes because of other engagements, it is expected that a mentor would make himself available when a mentee needs his help. Neglecting a mentee is a no-no.



f. A mentor should have the ability to listen. An aspiring entrepreneur may or may not have any business background. Regardless of his experience, it is expected for a mentor to listen to what his mentee wants to share with him. The mentor should listen if some ideas from the mentee come up. The role of the mentor is to determine the viability of the ideas presented to him and explain any repercussions they may bring.



g. A mentor should know how to provide feedback. He should be bold and tell his mentee if he is doing it wrong. His main concern should be reinforcing success while helping the mentee improve in other areas. A mentor should be capable of giving constructive advice that can guide your professional development strategy. A mentor should accept diverse perspectives and can understand your unique needs.



h. A mentor needs to have the confidence and ability to motivate. Everything a mentor teaches his mentee should be backed up with facts and experience. When equipped with these, a mentor is more confident in talking and sharing his knowledge with his mentee. A mentor is seen as a motivator for a mentee to pursue his dreams.



i. A mentor should be known for his honesty and integrity. It takes a lot of years to collect a ton of knowledge and experience. A mentee would only want to see how transparent his mentor is. Mentors do not need to sugarcoat everything they say to get their mentees' approval. Even if negative things happen, the mentor should open up such topics to the mentee because doing so strengthens the relationship.



Your mentor can be your best ally in strengthening your business. He will act as your compass in leading you in the right direction. Just do a little research about whom to trust before you fully commit to one.

