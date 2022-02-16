MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it has resumed its thrice-weekly flights to Bangkok, and weekly flights to Fukuoka and Jakarta, in time for the easing of Philippine arrival quarantine restrictions and reopening of borders for tourists this month.

The airline said this follows the IATF's revised entry and quarantine protocols for international arrivals to the Philippines.

"Based on these guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers from visa-free countries can visit the Philippines for business or leisure purposes, and are no longer required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine upon arrival, as long as they present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours prior arrival," the airline said.

The Gokongwei-led airline said it also plans to resume flights to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) on March 1; and Taipei on March 2. UAE authorities have also lifted capacity restrictions on the Dubai-Manila route, allowing the airline to resume its daily flight frequency beginning March 1, Cebu Pacific added.



“We continue to bank on the rebound of domestic tourism this year while remaining agile in addressing demand for international travel as well. We are encouraged that with these positive indicators, more OFWs can also fly back home easily and safely to their families,” said Xander Lao, Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific.

All of Cebu Pacific's active flying crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline said. Pilots and cabin crew also undergo regular antigen testing before they are assigned to operate flights, it added.

RELATED VIDEO