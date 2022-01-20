MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it has upgraded its insurance product to include coverage for COVID-19 in a bid to boost travel confidence.

Starting Jan. 13, CEB Travelsure "Basic Protect" already covers COVID-related hospitalization and treatments, on top of the up to P2.5 million medical expenses benefit in case of an injury or other illnesses and up to P2.5 million personal accident coverage during the trip, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers with domestic and international flights can avail of the insurance product for as low as P492 round-trip, Cebu Pacific said. It can be availed when booking flights or as an add-on up to 2 hours prior to their flight.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms could incur millions in hospitalization.

"We know peace of mind is needed now more than ever. And we want to provide this to our passengers so they can always fly safe and easy with us," Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

Cebu Pacific said its insurance product is underwritten by Insurance Company of North America, a Chubb Company.

Customers can call Chubb directly for inquiries on their insurance coverage through its 24/7 Emergency Medical and Travel Assistance Hotline while claims can be filed online. [ONLINE https://www.chubbclaims.com/ace/ph-en/welcome.asp]

All forms of public transport in the country, including air travel have been implementing a 'no vaccination, no ride' policy under the order of the Department of Transportation.

FROM THE ARCHIVES