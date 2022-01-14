Cebu Pacific offers flexible options for passengers affected by no vax, no ride policy

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific on Friday said passengers who won't be able to travel because of the no-vaccination, no-ride policy could use its flexible options until Jan. 31.

Those who wish to voluntarily postpone their travel plans may cancel up to 2 hours before their departure, the airline said in a statement.

Affected passengers can either rebook their flights or store the value in a travel fund, Cebu Pacific said.

Cebu Pacific will only screen, validate and board passengers traveling in and out of Metro Manila who are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated means it has been 2 weeks since the second dose in a 2-dose series or the first dose in a 1-dose series.

The Department of Transportation earlier said the "no vaccination, no ride" policy for public transport, which would take effect on Jan. 17, was meant to protect both the inoculated and the unvaccinated.



Starting January 17, Monday, all domestic airlines, operating scheduled or non-scheduled commercial services to and from NCR, are required to only provide air transportation services to and from NCR to fully vaccinated persons, unless exempted, such as the following:

a) Persons with medical conditions that prevent full COVID-19 vaccination, as evidenced by a duly signed medical certificate with name and contact details of the physician; and

b) Persons who will procure essential goods and services, such as but not limited to food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, work, and medical and dental necessities, as evidenced by a duly issued barangay health pass or other appropriate proof to justify such travel.

“Cebu Pacific continues to safeguard the safety of its passengers and crew. As such, Cebu Pacific will comply with the latest government order which aims to protect the majority. We promise to make everyjuan’s travel experience as convenient as possible despite the challenges lately. We appeal for the understanding and patience of those affected by the mandate. Cebu Pacific is committed to getting you on your way as soon as the times become safer for most of us,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew. Our pilots and cabin crew undergo regular antigen testing (Test Before Duty) before they are assigned to operate flights. CEB has already started its booster program to ensure the continued safety of its employees and passengers.

This is a developing situation. Passengers are advised to update their contact details via bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo, so CEB can continue notifying guests on flight changes, reminders and updates.

Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check the travel requirements, safety protocols, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the CEB website: bit.ly/CEBFaqs

For other questions or concerns, passengers may send a message via Charlie the Chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website.

CEB hopes for the continued healing and recovery of every Juan impacted by the virus, and strength for frontline and medical workers.