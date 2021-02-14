Filipinos urged to travel as hotels, resorts struggle to stay afloat

The Masters bedroom looks out with a view of the East side and western sides of the city from the comforts of the Presidential Suite of the Novotel Hotel Manila, Araneta Center, March 3, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A group of hotels and resorts on Sunday urged Filipinos to travel but following health protocols as businesses struggle to stay afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Local tourism lang talaga ang inaasahan namin (We are really just relying on local tourism). Sabi ko nga (I've said), 'Be a hero, you travel and help us out also'," said Christine Anne Ibarreta, president of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association which has some 155 members.

Hotels have decreased their rates by "more than 50 percent", with breakfast, lunch, and dinner included, Ibarreta told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"We have to hold on and we’re still positive as Filipinos, hoteliers na malalagpasan namin ito (that we'll get past this). Kaya (so), please travel and help us out," she said.

For Valentines' Day, staycation hotels or those allowed to operate for travelers have an occupancy rate of more than 30 percent, according to Ibarreta.

"Tumaas siya kasi dati, 5-10 percent. Nakakaawa talaga," she said.

(It increased because it was only around 5-10 percent before.)

"In terms of occupancies, madami po ang occupancy ng quarantine hotels kasi maraming OFWs na dumating. For the staycation hotels, medyo kailangan po ng push. Yung F&B (food and beverage) talaga medyo pumatok ngayon."

(Quarantine hotels have high occupancy because many overseas Filipino workers arrived. Staycation hotels need push. F&B departments now really boomed.)

The public is urged to make reservations ahead of their stay and come prepared with their confirmatory swab test result, Ibarreta said.

"The hotels still follow the safety guidelines. Merong masks, pag-check ng temperature and face shield din (There are masks, temperature check and face shields). Hotel employees are (also) safe rin," Ibarreta said.

"Everything is safe and we make sure, we follow the DOT-IATF (Department of Tourism - Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19) guidelines po."

With the temporary shutdown of Makati Shangri-la and the closure of the Legend Villas, Ibarreta expressed hope that their other hotel members will not follow suit, otherwise "many more lives will be affected."