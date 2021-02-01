After 28 years, Mandaluyong hotel Legend Villas announces closure

Facebook.com/thelegendvillas

MANILA -- After Makati Shangri-La, another hotel in Metro Manila is saying goodbye this year.

Legend Villas, a Filipino-owned property in Mandaluyong City, announced its closure on Monday after 28 years of operations.

In a Facebook post, the hotel thanked all of its guests and patrons.

"As we officially close our doors and bid goodbye, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been a part of The Legend Villas. We hope that we were able to impart a great customer experience to everyone," it said.

Before announcing its closure, Legend Villas adapted to the "new normal" protocols brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting its restaurant operations as quarantines continue.

The hotel is known for its affordable food and accommodation packages for couples, families, and groups.

It also has function rooms for bigger events such as weddings and birthdays.

