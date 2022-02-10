Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are the latest flagship devices in the Galaxy S Series. Screenshot

MANILA - Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ flagship phones further improve on the S series' already impressive cameras and also use recycled materials as part of the company's "eco-conscious" push, the Korean electronics giant said.

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy 22+ have 23 percent larger sensors than the S21 and S21+ and adaptive pixel technology, enabling users to capture colors and details in images even at night, the Korean electronics giant said.

"Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about," said TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ Handout

Both models come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front meanwhile is a 10MP selfie camera.

The new flagships also have a new auto framing feature that can track up to 10 people and adjust focus automatically, Samsung said.

Samsung also played with stabilization setup, providing both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ with a VDIS technology to produce smooth footage even when on the move.

Both devices have dynamic AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz displays designed for optimum gaming and watching experience. The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display while the 22+ model has a bigger 6.6-inch screen.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ Screenshot

Both models are powered by a 4nm processor, but Samsung did not disclose what chipsets are used. The smaller Galaxy S22 has a 3,700 mAh battery while the Galaxy S22+ has a 4,500 mAh battery.

Both phones are the first in the S series that are made of armor aluminum, and feature the signature "contour-cut" design and a flat display with glass and haze finish.

ECO-CONSCIOUS MATERIALS

Aside from top-of-the-line camera features, the latest flagship devices of the S Series are also "the most eco-conscious" Samsung has developed yet.

Samsung said it tapped leading organizations to recover and recycle fishing nets and transform them into smartphone raw materials.

The Galaxy S22 series' key bracket, speaker module as well as inner parts of the power and volume keys contain recycled plastic from fishing nets, the company said.

Recycled paper is also used in the packaging, Samsung said.

Like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the devices are equipped with the Knox Vault security platform that isolates sensitive data, such as passwords, biometrics or blockchain keys, from the phone's operating system.

Starting March 4, the following Galaxy S22 and S22+ variants will be available:

Galaxy S22 128GB = P45,990

Galaxy S22 256GB = P49,990

Galaxy S22+ 128GB = P56,990

Galaxy S22+ 2567GB = P60,990

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in black, white, green and pink gold.

