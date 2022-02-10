The best camera, performance, and connectivity ever on a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy S22 Ultra reimagines the mobile experience by merging the best Galaxy features of the Note and S series. Handout

MANILA - Samsung on late Wednesday unveiled its new flagship line which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Ultra, which it said is the "most premium" in its S series just yet.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the best of both worlds of the Note and the S series, the South Korean smartphone giant said.

"Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience," President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business TM Roh said.

"This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be," Roh added.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a built-in S Pen, which the Note Series is known for, and is the faster, most responsive model with 70 percent lower latency, Samsung said.

In terms of photography and videography, the model has a 108 megapixel wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto lens and a 40 MP front camera.

It has advanced "nightography" features for recording at night. It also has a 2.4 um pixel sensor, the largest sensor the brand has offered yet, it said.

S22 Ultra is run by the latest 4nm processor as well as a Wi-Fi 6E, which is twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6, Samsung said.

It's powerful 5,000 mAh battery comes with a 45W super-fast charger.

It's sleek metal frame accented with glass haze finishing is topped with an immersive 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in black, white, green and burgundy.

Putting premium on data security, the Galaxy S22 is also equipped with Samsung's Knox Vault security platform that has a processor and memory that isolates sensitive data like passwords, biometrics or blockchain keys from the phone's main operating system, the company said.

The model will be available starting March 4 for P80,990 for the 512GB variant, P72,990 for the 256GB variant and P68,990 for the 128GB variant.

RELATED VIDEO:

