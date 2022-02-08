IKEA Philippines opens Cebu collection hub on Feb.8. Handout.

MANILA - IKEA on Tuesday said it has expanded its e-commerce operations in the Philippines following the "successful opening" of its world's largest site in Pasay City.

The Swedish furniture maker's online shop can now accommodate orders from more areas in the country with the opening of new collection points in Pampanga and in Cebu in the Visayas region, IKEA said in a statement.

Customers outside Metro Manila can pick up their online orders from these new hubs, it said.

The Cebu hub at Veranda Alley, Robinsons Galleria Cebu City, started operations on Feb. 8, 2022, it added.

The Pampanga collection point meanwhile, which is located at Cluster J, The Shoppes @ Infinity in Angeles City, has been serving customers in Central and Northern Luzon since December, the company said.

“We are always looking for new ways to make our home furnishing solutions more accessible to the many people," IKEA Philippines Fulfillment Developer Jon Cinconiegue said.

With the added collection points in Luzon and Visayas, IKEA Philippines "can reach even more Filipinos and help them create a better and more sustainable everyday life,” Cinconiegue added.

Fees for the pickup service are P900 for Pampanga and P2,700 for Cebu, IKEA said.

Shoppers with access to both hubs can place their orders online, select "click and collect" option and choose their preferred collection point, date and time of pickup to place their orders.

IKEA Pasay City opened to the public last November 2021.

The company earlier said it was doing everything it can to address supply challenges brought by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global shipping industry.

RELATED VIDEO: