The world's largest IKEA store opens to the public in Pasay City on November 25, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - IKEA Philippines said it is doing everything it can to restock items as deliveries were hit by challenges in the global movement of goods.

Several items on its local branch, IKEA Pasay City, as well as on its online shop remain unavailable.

In an advisory on its social media pages, the Swedish furniture maker said the global shortage of shipping containers, congested seaports, capacity constraints on vessels and lockdown in certain markets are affecting deliveries.

"We share your frustration when the items you want are not readily available and we assure you we are doing everything we possibly can to continue to improve the situation," IKEA Philippines said.

Despite delays, it said stock availability is "improving day by day."

Shoppers can check whether or not their preferred products are already in stock via in-store visit or online. They can also request to be notified if selected products are back in stock, it added.

IKEA, for the major part, completed the construction of the its largest branch in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila's first IKEA store opened to the public in November, while implementing health protocols such as booking appointments and social distancing.

