Wall art inside IKEA Pasay City. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - It's possible to have more IKEA branches in the country as IKEA Pasay City store manager Georg Platzer said "it's just a matter of time."

IKEA on Friday gave members of the media a tour around its brand new facility which is set to open on Nov. 25.

The 68,000 square meter facility is the world's largest branch, mainly due to the size of its warehouse. It houses showrooms, market hall, restaurant, a call center and a warehouse.

When asked if store number 2 in the Philippines in on the works, Platzer said "Pasay City is the beginning of a fantastic future of IKEA in the Philippines. It’s just a matter of time."

The IKEA store in Pasay City, November 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

"We plan a lot of things. This is not a secret, everybody that knows IKEA, knows that we always have expansion in mind. We want to be as close as possible to the consumers," he added.

Despite the pandemic, Platzer said he is confident of the store's success and the online performance is proof of that. Some 30,000 customers have been satisfied in the past 9 weeks, he said.

IKEA's e-commerce operations were launched ahead of the opening of its physical store.

"The Philippine market has been very promising to me already 6 years ago. When I started to learn about the Philippine consumers and their love for IKEA," he said.

"That’s the reason why we’re here and the e-commerce just proves that we were right so we are very happy with the successful start," he added.

Although IKEA Pasay City will only accommodate half of its entire building's 8,000 capacity at any given time to ensure safety during the pandemic, Platzer said they hope to achieve 7 million visits in the first year.

The Swedish furniture maker said Filipinos "decluttering" and beautifying their homes could boost sales during the pandemic.

