MANILA (UPDATE) — Diesel prices will be reduced by as much as P3 per liter as oil firms on Monday announced a price rollback for petroleum products.

The following adjustments will take effect on Feb. 7:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.30 per liter rollback

Diesel P3 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.30 per liter rollback

Diesel P3 per liter rollback

PETROGAZZ

• Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

• Diesel P3 per liter rollback

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

