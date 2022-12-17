Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel prices are set to increase by at least P2.10 as a first oil price hike in 8 weeks is forecast for next week.

Diesel prices will increase by P2.10 to P2.40 per liter, offsetting more than half of the P3.40 per liter decrease the previous week, according to the Energy department's oil monitor.

Kerosene prices will rise by P1.60 to P1.90.

Gasoline prices will take the smallest increase of P0.40 to P0.70 per liter.

China, a global demand driver for fuel, recently reversed its zero-COVID approach to the pandemic.

-- With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News