Taiwan eyes extension of visa-free entry for Filipinos

Representative Peiyung Hsu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines visiting the booth of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau at the 30th Travel Tour Expo organized by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taiwan is eyeing the extension of visa-free entry for Filipinos to attract more tourists, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines Peiyung Hsu said Friday.

Hsu visited the booth of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau during the opening of the 2023 travel and tour expo organized by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association or PTTA.

Since lifting all entry restrictions last October and granting Filipino tourists visa-free access, the number of arrivals to Taiwan grew and reached 29,831 in 2022, up by more than 200 percent from 9,183 visitors in 2021.

Taiwan is targeting to attract at least 200,000 Filipino tourists to Taiwan as well as 200,000 Taiwanese tourists to the Philippines.

“For our tourists, if you stay in Taiwan in 4 days, 3 nights, I think you can travel in several places. So we are ready to receive tourists from the Philippines,” Hsu said.

“We belong to the visa-free program for Filipino nationals. It will last until July 31 this year, but I can assure you we are going to extend it up to next year. It will be extended every year because we believe people to people connectivity is so important. We would like to see more Taiwanese coming to the Philippines and more Filipinos travelling to Taiwan,” he added.

At the Travel Tour Expo 2023, Taiwan is promoting its railway package tours, bicycle trails around the island, as well as its culinary traditions apart from its popular scenic and shopping sites.

Taiwan's booth also features elements including Ximending's Rainbow Six Crossing, Taipei 101's night view, and Alishan Forest Railway, and Hydrangea Season in Wuling Farm.

The PTAA travel expo at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City will run from Feb. 3 to 5.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: