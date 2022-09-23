This picture taken on July 22, 2018 shows a view of the Xinyi Shopping District, including the Taipei 101 building at sunset in Taipei. Daniel Shih, AFP/File

MANILA — Taiwan next week will restore visa-free entry for travelers from various countries, including the Philippines.

From Sept. 29 to July 31, 2023, Filipinos will be eligible for the visa exemption program for a duration of stay of up to 14 days, except those holding diplomatic or official/service passports, according to a bulletin posted by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It said holders of Philippine passports are required to have proof of accommodation or hotel booking, host or sponsor's contact information, and sufficient travel funds.

Vessel or aircraft crew members or service personnel from the Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand intending to board to report for duty are ineligible for the visa-free entry.

Taiwan had temporarily suspended visa-free entry for a number of countries including the Philippines last Sept. 12.

Taipei later announced it would increase the weekly cap on arrivals to 60,000 from the current 50,000 effective Sept. 29.

The island still requires COVID quarantine for arrivals.

According to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), a 3-day quarantine and 4-day self-initiated epidemic prevention remained in place.

“Arrivals will be allowed to spend the seven-day in a residence under the rule of ‘one person per room,” the bulletin said.

Taiwan said it would end on-arrival saliva PCR testing for travelers.

“Instead, four rapid test kits will be given to arrivals aged 2 and older by workers at international airports/ports upon arrival. Arrivals can use the test kits during the first three days and the self-initiated epidemic prevention period,” it said.

Plans are underway to further increase the arrival cap and ease other policies.

“The CECC will decide on the implementation date of the respective policy based on developments in the pandemic situation,” it said.

