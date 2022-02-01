People visit a Chinese Zodiac display at a mall in Quezon City on January 25, 2022, days before the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, on February 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - After adapting to the pandemic, many businesses now seek a clearer plan from the government as the country transitions to a world where COVID-19 has become just another part of the normal health landscape.

In Quezon City, a bakery revamped itself because of the pandemic. Wilson Flores, owner of Kamuning Bakery Cafe said they had to alter their shop because of the virus. They built a much higher ceiling in the dining area that reaches up to 8 meters high for proper ventilation. All windows were also opened.

Flores said they had no choice but to adjust the business.

"Dahil dito sa pandemic, gusto mo, ayaw mo, kailangan mo mag-adjust. Ibang tao hindi nag-adjust, nagsara, sayang."

(Because of the pandemic, whether you like it or not, you need to adjust. Some who didn't adjust closed shop.)

They also implemented other measures like having their employees live in the store compound, putting up plastic barriers and the usual alcohol and temperature scanners.

They also had to add more products, since they knew that customers would want to buy more items in just one place. And Flores said, one of the most radical things they did was to go online, which he was very hesitant at first.

"Mag service tayo online. Gamitin natin ang social media to promote sales and then i-tap natin ang courier delivery na online . Tie up kami. Alam mo, hindi lang kami naka-survive, dapat pala noon ko pa ginawa yan," Wilson revealed.

(Let's bring our services online and use social media to promote sales. We tapped also courier delivery services. We didn't just survive, I realized we should have done it earlier.)

Other businesses across the country made similar changes.

Business groups say the country needs to live with the virus as we move towards an endemic mindset.

They are also urging the government to create a 'Pandemic Exit Plan.'

"They have to resolve that we have to live with the Covid. Yan ang exit plan. " said Sergio Ortiz-Luis, President of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

He said the government needs to prepare the country’s healthcare system as well as its transportation system.

"Handa ba ang healthcare system natin kung may mangyari? Yung transportation ba natin hindi mahihirapan mga tao? Yun dapat paghandaan. Ang private sector matagal ng handa."

(Is the healthcare system ready in case something happens? Will people have a hard time with transportation. These should be prepared. The private sector has long been ready.)

Aside from improving the healthcare system, George Barcelon, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the government must also help small businesses adapt to the new normal and this includes financial assistance.

"I hope government would understand that the small ones need all the assistance on compliance. Another issue is financing for the small ones," Barcelon said.

He said he also hopes that government will not impose measures that are too strict on businesses as part of the pandemic exit plan. Business groups hope the plan would be inclusive and that it will protect businesses and the citizens as well in case a surge happens again.

Barcelon said businesses will be further burdened if required to put up more protection such as ventilation filters and barriers among many others.

Hard lockdowns of entire cities and provinces should also be avoided.

"The business sector has always been not in favor of general lockdown–mabigat sa ekonomiya at sa taumbayan (it weighs down the economy and the public)."

While many businessmen are happy with the lowering of the alert level system in Metro Manila, they remain cautious because the virus is still around.

But Flores is still very optimistic.

"Walang forever sa mundo, pati pandemic," Barcelon said.

(Nothing is forever, not even the pandemic.)

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said, they are considering the proposal to remove the alert level system in the country as part of the pandemic exit plan. Chua said, there have been positive signs of development, but like many, they remain cautious.

"[We] should begin this process of changing our paradigm from the pandemic to a more endemic mindset. I think the proposal would merit actually some serious thinking,” Chua said.

