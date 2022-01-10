People walk past a sign informing the public regarding the imposition a granular lockdown at Block 4 alley along Scout Bayoran Street in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on October 21, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Two of the Philippines’ biggest business organizations on Monday warned against the reimposition of blanket lockdowns amid the record-breaking surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the government should instead impose granular lockdowns to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases instead of further tightening restrictions for the general public.

"Yes it has been talked about–Level 4. But at the same time, what we want to impress on the government is, follow the proven application of granularity wherein the local government, mas may visibility sila on the ground (they have more visibility on the ground),” said PCCI president George Barcelon.

The Management Association of the Philippines said the tighter restrictions will weigh down the economy.

“Should mobility restrictions increase once more, it will set back our country's economic recovery, and cause undue hardship for the business sector and the workers who could lose their jobs,” said MAP president Alfredo Pascual.

Barcelon said the government should work with business organizations to maintain a safe working environment without “hindering the economy.”

He added that many in the private sector have increased testing, and so far the information gathered has been promising. While there was an increase in the number of infections, most of the infected had mild or no symptoms, Barcelon said.

“It gives us confidence that what is happening, yes the number is high, but these are treatable in a short period,” said Barcelon.

Pascual meanwhile said businesses have adapted to the pandemic.

“Further, in general, businesses have become accustomed to the precautions required for safe operation in a pandemic; and perhaps, it is time for us to learn to live with the virus as what other countries are doing,” Pascual said.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion meanwhile said Alert Level 3 should suffice for now, despite the spike in cases.

Economic managers earlier said that the shift to Alert Level 3 from Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will result in economic losses of P3 billion a week.

The NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are under the stricter Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15.

The tally of fresh COVID-19 infections hit another record on Monday, with 33,169 cases. In just 2 weeks, the tally has ballooned over a hundredfold from just 318 cases on Dec. 27, 2021.

With a report from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

